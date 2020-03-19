Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €50.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 215.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €50.60 ($58.84) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.74 ($55.51).

Koenig & Bauer stock opened at €15.84 ($18.42) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.21. The company has a market cap of $261.75 million and a P/E ratio of 6.30. Koenig & Bauer has a 52-week low of €18.99 ($22.08) and a 52-week high of €48.04 ($55.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

