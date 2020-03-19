L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LRLCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $61.19.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.