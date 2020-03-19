Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lamb Weston in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

NYSE:LW opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,925,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,901,000 after purchasing an additional 538,398 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 547.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310,019 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6,225.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 246,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 242,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3,031.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 236,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

