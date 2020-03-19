Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $140.40 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

