Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.44.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $246.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.17. The stock has a market cap of $1,106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.