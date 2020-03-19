Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lincoln National traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 1756451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Lincoln National by 21.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at about $14,551,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

