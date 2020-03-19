Linde (ETR:LIN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €200.65 ($233.32).

LIN opened at €142.50 ($165.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €182.55 and a 200 day moving average of €181.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €149.85 ($174.24) and a fifty-two week high of €208.60 ($242.56).

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

