LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. LivePerson traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 19090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LPSN. Oppenheimer cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.87.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,497 shares of company stock worth $2,449,655 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $958.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

