Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 907 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Microsoft stock opened at $140.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.76. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

