Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as low as $63.59 and last traded at $64.92, with a volume of 478024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.79.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

