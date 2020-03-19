LPA Group (LON:LPA) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LPA Group PLC (LON:LPA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after FinnCap lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 156 to GBX 125. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock. LPA Group traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.93), with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.08).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from LPA Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. LPA Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.50%.

LPA Group Company Profile (LON:LPA)

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

