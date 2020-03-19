Mallinckrodt PLC to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mallinckrodt in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s FY2020 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

MNK stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mallinckrodt by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

