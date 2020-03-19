Metlife (NYSE:MET) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Metlife traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 4585007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.45.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

