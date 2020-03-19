Michael C. Marhenke Acquires 5,000 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Michael C. Marhenke bought 5,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.14. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 29.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

FRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Merchants by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 77,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Merchants by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,539,000 after buying an additional 42,130 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Merchants by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

