Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,595 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 76,945 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 29,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $140.40 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

