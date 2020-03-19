Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) shot up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.50 and last traded at $146.57, 80,943,606 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 44,368,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

Get Microsoft alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.