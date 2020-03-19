Morgan Stanley Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $366.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $366.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $337.28.

Adobe stock opened at $294.61 on Monday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

