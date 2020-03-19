Morgan Stanley Cuts Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $12.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $38.80 price target for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.24.

CLB opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $362.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after purchasing an additional 371,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $848,000.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

