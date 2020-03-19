Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RB. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 6,600 ($86.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,355 ($83.60).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,187 ($81.39) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,099.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion and a PE ratio of -11.90. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.39%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan acquired 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, for a total transaction of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

