Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Sell Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Morgan Stanley restated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.95 ($16.22).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €8.26 ($9.60) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.97. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 2.84. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a 52-week high of €22.70 ($26.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

