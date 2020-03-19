Morgan Stanley Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $60.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.55.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $33.55 on Monday. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.44.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

