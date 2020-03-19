Morgan Stanley Trims Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Target Price to $18.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.45.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director William G. Beattie bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $89,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 15,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,368.64. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,622 shares of company stock worth $642,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

