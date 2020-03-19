National Bank Financial Downgrades Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) to Sector Perform

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHR. TD Securities raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday.

CHR opened at C$2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.29 million and a PE ratio of 2.58.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$338.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$349.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of Chorus Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total transaction of C$98,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$506,157.08.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

