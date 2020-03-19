NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.85. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

