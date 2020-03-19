Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and Skyworks Solutions (OTCMKTS:SWKS) Critical Comparison

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Netlist and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyworks Solutions 0 7 20 0 2.74

Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $118.65, indicating a potential upside of 64.56%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Netlist.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Netlist shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -47.70% N/A -64.45% Skyworks Solutions 25.02% 23.03% 19.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netlist and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $26.10 million 1.52 -$12.45 million ($0.16) -1.45 Skyworks Solutions $3.38 billion 3.63 $853.60 million $5.71 12.63

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Netlist has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Netlist on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as EXPRESSvault PCIe, a plug-and-play memory card, which offers data acceleration and data protection for server appliances; NVvault DDR3 NVDIMM comprising data acceleration and data protection in a joint electron device engineering council (JEDEC)standard DD3 interface for integration into industry-standard server and storage solutions; NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM, which provides data acceleration and data protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. In addition, it resells Samsung products; and sells component inventory of DRAM ICs and NAND flash to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with MediaTek Incorporated to deliver standards-based 5G solution. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

