NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 16006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

Specifically, insider Matthew Goetz purchased 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James D. Dondero purchased 73,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $2,534,377.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,535.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $892.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

