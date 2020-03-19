NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60.

About NITTO DENKO COR/ADR

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

