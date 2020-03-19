Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Trading Down 10.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) shares were down 10.8% during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $6.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Noble Midstream Partners traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.11, approximately 843,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 600,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, Director Martin Salinas bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,075.50. Insiders purchased a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $242,007 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBLX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $136.20 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

