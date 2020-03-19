NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $114.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as low as $70.38 and last traded at $70.44, with a volume of 1337332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.08.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,979 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,410 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

