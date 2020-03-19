Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Orange by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Orange by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Orange stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.37. Orange SA has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Several research analysts have commented on ORAN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

