Oshkosh Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Oshkosh in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Oshkosh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $2,019,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

