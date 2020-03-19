OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. OTC Markets Group has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

