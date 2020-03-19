Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 300 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAGE. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective (down previously from GBX 515 ($6.77)) on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pagegroup to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 555 ($7.30) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 490 ($6.45).

PAGE opened at GBX 352.60 ($4.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. Pagegroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 421.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 452.56.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, analysts expect that Pagegroup will post 3722.0001432 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 125,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.43), for a total transaction of £421,314.03 ($554,214.72). Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 20,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £69,177.42 ($90,998.97).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

