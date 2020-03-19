Pendragon (LON:PDG) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 17 to GBX 8. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Pendragon traded as low as GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 5.21 ($0.07), with a volume of 1848144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.04 ($0.08).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.47.

About Pendragon (LON:PDG)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

