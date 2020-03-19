PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.30% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMT opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,956 shares of company stock valued at $60,677. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Compass Point started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

