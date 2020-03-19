PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,355,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan purchased 39,507 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,956 shares of company stock valued at $60,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

