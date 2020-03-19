Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pentair traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 19732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PNR. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

