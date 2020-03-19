Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,229 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,070 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 50,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,593.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

