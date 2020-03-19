Pi Financial Upgrades Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) to “Buy”

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Pi Financial to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERRPF. CIBC raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $23.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

ERRPF stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

