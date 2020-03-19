Piper Sandler Comments on Niu Technologies -‘s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Niu Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NIU. ValuEngine raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NIU stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $7,510,000. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,987,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Niu Technologies by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 118,367 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth $104,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

