Piper Sandler Comments on Prudential Financial Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $12.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $96.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.85.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

