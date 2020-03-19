Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Progress Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 99,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Progress Software by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

