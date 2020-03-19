Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.92. Progyny has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,372,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

