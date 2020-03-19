ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROM. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ROM opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.84. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $198.87.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

