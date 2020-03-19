Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €11.60 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €11.60 ($13.49) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 97.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PSM. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Monday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.11 ($18.73).

ETR:PSM opened at €5.89 ($6.84) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €10.91 and its 200 day moving average is €12.67. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €7.20 ($8.37) and a fifty-two week high of €15.95 ($18.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

