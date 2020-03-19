PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Kathleen Mitford Sells 3,303 Shares

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PTC stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $102.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of PTC by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of PTC by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.