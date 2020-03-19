Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. Increased by SunTrust Banks (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,946,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,832,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after buying an additional 2,536,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 129,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 18,915.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,639,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,547,000.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $7,150,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,947,863 shares of company stock worth $16,217,332.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.