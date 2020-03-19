Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for First Republic Bank Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.34. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after buying an additional 1,046,666 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,623,000 after buying an additional 101,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,360,000 after buying an additional 119,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,433,000.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

