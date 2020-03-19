Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for First Financial Bankshares Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FFIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

FFIN stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $224,693.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,949 shares of company stock worth $591,466. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,771,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,047,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,438,000 after buying an additional 53,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,384,000 after buying an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,964,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,198,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

