Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

Shares of HUN opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.26. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,790,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after buying an additional 210,153 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after buying an additional 1,362,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,055,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $64,016,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,389,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

